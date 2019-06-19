Assembly has passes the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act

The New York State Assembly has passed the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act.

It would give workers rights like collective bargaining and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest a week.

But, opponents say it will be costly to farmers and consumers.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on the debate…

In addition to collective bargaining, the bill also creates a wage board to study the issue of overtime.

It includes a day or rest, it includes sanitary conditions to improve farm worker housing.

Supporters of the bill say it’s critical for workers to be able to raise complaints about unfair practices.

What we expect the bill to do is most importantly ensure that farm workers like all other workers in New York enjoy the basic protection of the right to organize without being retaliated against.

Meanwhile opponents say the regulations will put small, family farms out of business.

I was a dairy farmer so I understand this, farmers are good to their people, ok. When I was a dairy farmer many times I went without a paycheck … to make sure that my employees got paid first.

The bill also makes it mandatory that overtime be paid if a farm worker works more than 60 hours a week.

At the State Capitol, Corina Cappabianca.

Both Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Republican Assemblyman Cliff Crouch voted against the legislation.

