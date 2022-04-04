BINGHAMTON, NY – (Monday, April 4, 2022) After a raw Sunday, some improvement is on the way for the first part of the new week.

It’s a quiet day Monday and is expected to be turning brighter at times too.

We think intervals of sun should develop by this afternoon. Highs warm into the mid to upper 40s.

Some more clouds develop Monday night thanks to a weakening system approaching from the west that MAY produce a spotty shower/flurry late Monday night.

Lows will be between 30 and 35.

It’s milder Tuesday, even though it’s still mostly cloudy. Highs should have no problem getting well into the 50s.

We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

This slow moving storm sliding south of us may produce rain across the Southern Tier late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday depending.

Another round of rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s to near 50. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind: Near Calm.

Tuesday: Milder with a blend of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers. High low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rainy and cooler. High around 50.

Friday: Few rain showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High mid to upper 40s.