(Thursday, April 21, 2022) We got a nice break from the unsettled weather Wednesday, but now some rain and wind are on the way today before better weather returns for the weekend.

Thursday starts dry, but rain showers develop by lunchtime. We’ll be in and out of scattered rain showers into the afternoon and evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.

The wind will be an issue again too. Gusts could exceed 30mph at times Thursday afternoon.

Rain tapers off by early Friday morning. We’ll keep it dry and partly to mostly sunny Friday and into the weekend. Each day warms up a little bit more too to feel more like April. By Sunday many spots in the Southern Tier will soar into the 70s!

Unfortunately, don’t get too used to the 70s because a cold front Monday night is going to bring a pattern change back to unseasonably cool weather to close out April and start May.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening rain showers. Windy. Highs mid 50s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain showers taper off. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. High upper 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Monday: Chance of some rain showers. Highs low 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with showers. High mid 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. Cooler. High low 40s.