April 20 weather forecast: Cloudy with possible showers

(Tuesday, April 20, 2021) Cloudy with a few showers is on tap Tuesday before we abruptly shift back to winter for a couple of days.

Rain, snow, and even possible thunderstorms are on the way Wednesday.

A few showers from a slow moving cold front can’t be ruled out Tuesday. It’ll definitely be a cloudy and cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Then, it’s back to winter for a couple of days.

A system will move out of the Tennessee valley and into the northeast. It is expected to strengthen as it’s on the move Wednesday.

It appears Binghamton and eastern part of the Southern Tier including the Catskills and Poconos will just receive rain and perhaps even some thunderstorms Wednesday.

However, you don’t have to travel far before you hit some wet heavy snow. Farther north closer to Norwich, Cortland, Ithaca, and west out towards Elmira is where the slushy snow is forecast to fall. A coating on the grassy areas is likely, but a couple of inches can’t be ruled out if it snows hard enough in the higher elevations.

Since it is so late in the season and the soil temperature is so warm it will be difficult to accumulate the snow outside of the highest elevations unless the snow does fall at a fast enough rate.

Even colder air spills in Wednesday night into Thursday when we make the transition to lake effect snow.

A band southeast of Lake Ontario that could reach Binghamton could produce an additional coating to an inch or two of new snow by Thursday morning.

Outside of the lake effect Thursday is quite cold and windy. Wind chill temperatures are back down into the teens and 20s. Brrr!

High pressure will return to dry us up and gradually warm things back up in time for the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers develop with some snow mixing in for the higher elevations north of Binghamton. Low mid 30s. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Rain steady at times with some snow mixing in for the higher elevations. Thunder can’t be ruled out either. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph Gusts 25+ mph. Little to no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Few lake effect rain and snow showers. Cold and windy. Highs near 40. Wind: W 10-20 mph Gusts 30+ mph. Wind chills in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Friday: Increasing sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs mid 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.