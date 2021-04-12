April 12 weather forecast: Cold and rainy

{Monday, April 12, 2021) Some more April showers and cooler temperatures will be with us to start the new week, but it will turn drier at least temporarily the next two days.

An area of low pressure will slowly slide south of us later today/early tonight keeping us on cloudy and damp side with scattered showers at times.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Low pressure will weaken and move away tonight and showers will taper overnight.

Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

A little bubble of high pressure will build in Tuesday and should provide us with a mainly, if not totally dry day and maybe even a bit of sunshine. Highs will be well into the 50s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry with clouds increasing and highs warming well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

Another storm system will slowly build in and strengthen Wednesday night into Thursday.

This will set us up with a steadier, chilly rain Wednesday night into Thursday that MAY even mix with snow mainly across the higher terrain late Wednesday night into Thursday, especially the Catskills!

Showers linger Friday before we should turn at least drier heading into the start of the weekend.

Monday: Cooler with scattered showers. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Showers taper with areas of fog possible. Low near 40. Wind: ESE 2-6 mph.

Tuesday: A little sun will try to develop and it will be milder too. Highs well into the 50s.

Wednesday: Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the afternoon with a shower or two possible to end the day. Highs near 60.

Thursday: Breezy and raw with some rain likely. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Breezy with showers tapering. High in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a slight risk for a pop up shower or two. Highs in the 50s.