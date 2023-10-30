BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Solid Waste Management has announced that it has begun accepting grant applications to revitalize the community.

The department is accepting submissions for its Community Beautification and Environmental Stewardship Grant Program. The program will offer communities, non-profits, and schools a mini grant of up to $2,500 based on project scope and funding availability to encourage community beautification and environmental stewardship in order to bring life back to the local area.

Eligible project opportunities must focus on one of the following:

Litter prevention

Waste reduction

Recycling

Beautification

Community greening, street plantings

Composting

Community gardens

Applications are due by November 10 before 3 p.m. and must be emailed to debra.smith@broomecountyny.gov.

For more information, visit gobroomecounty.com.