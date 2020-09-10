Apple Hills open for apple picking

BINGHAMTON, NY – An abundance of fresh produce is ready to be harvested at Apple Hills.

As NewsChannel 34’s Erin Page shows us, the farm market and orchard offer an oasis from the pandemic.

The hills are alive with a bountiful harvest.

Despite an early frost and a pandemic, Apple Hills has been thriving.

Although the majority of Broome County shut down in March, this 6th generation family farm never did.

Business declined because of the pandemic, but it’s slowly coming back to normality, while adhering to standard regulations and policies.

“We were a little concerned, but it turned out that people want to get outside. They feel safe outside, so when they come up to pick U-Pick they feel very good and we’ve had quite a lot of people,” says part owner David Johnson.

The 300-acre farm allows people to safely pick and purchase fresh produce, such as blueberries and apples, which are its biggest crops.

They also have a corn maze that opens this weekend.

“I feel our advantage is that we’re different. People come up here; it’s kind of like a park, but they see the farmer and they can see where their food comes from, so it’s kind of educational a little bit too,” says Johnson.

Apple Hills not only offers a fun and family friendly experience, but it also offers an escape.

Natures symphony and the breath taking views allow you to take a step back from the real world.

“Just listen to nature for a while. The sun’s shining, the birds are chirping, the geese are flying. Just relax because this fall might be a little stressful with kids going back to school. Just take a little time off for yourself and your family. Just enjoy yourself,” says Johnson.

Its hours vary depending on the weather, but for more information, visit their website at AppleHills.com or call at 729-2683.