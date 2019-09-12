From the Aplachin Lions Club:

Apalachin Lions Club is sponsoring a Peace Poster Contest

Journey of Peace 2019

32nd Annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest

The Journey of Peace is the theme for the 2019 Peace Poster contest.

The Apalachin Lions Club is sponsoring the program in two local schools.

Student’s ages 11 through 13 are eligible to participate.

Each participant selects a medium as outlined in the contest rules and draws, paints or sketches their interpretation of the theme .

The deadline is October 4th.

Contact Person in the schools is:

Owego Apalachin Middle School – Jolene Williams

Vestal Middle School – Christopher Gilligan

Contact Lion Terry White 625-4498