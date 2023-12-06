ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local legislators and leaders gathered in the cafeteria at Maine-Endwell’s High School to pack take home bags for students over the holiday break.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier hosted its annual Legislative Repack event for kids battling food insecurity.

Attendees created an assembly line and filled bags with easy to make meals such as mac-and-cheese, oatmeal, soup, fruit, and others.

The Food Bank says that this is largest turnout that they have ever had for the event which has been running nearly 10 years.

The Director of Policy, Programs and Partnerships with the food bank, Sarah DeFrank says that the meals are available to any student in district.

“For children K-12 facing food insecurity, they can get a backpack from many of the different administrators at any school. What they do is discreetly put the bag in their backpack. They take food home, it’s ready to eat or really easy to make foods, and they can get food throughout the weekend where they need it,” said DeFrank.

While at the high school, local leaders took a tour of the school’s food pantry and of the clothing closet.

The Food Bank says that over 15% of children under the age of 18 in Broome County are experiencing food insecurity.