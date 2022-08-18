BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 7th Annual Porch Fest is returning to Binghamton’s West Side on next Sunday, August 28th, from noon to 7 p.m.

Live music will be performed throughout the Abel Bennett Historic Tract from residential porches, stoops, and yards.

The 2022 festival will feature 165 local and regional bands and 59 host locations, showcasing folk music, hip-hop, heavy metal, high school rock bands, bassoon quartets, Irish fiddling, jazz, country, steel drums and punk.

Food vendors and restroom locations will be set up throughout the neighborhood with a free shuttle traversing the perimeter of the festival footprint. The festival footprint is defined by the rough borders of Riverside Drive, Chestnut Street, Recreation Park, and Beethoven Street

Trash and recycle bins will be available throughout the neighborhood and cans will be collected to benefit fundraising efforts for the Danielle House

Lourdes Hospital is also chipping in and offering free public parking in their back lot.

“Porchfest has grown into one of Binghamton’s most anticipated annual events, drawing crowds to the West Side each year for a unique community experience and some of the best live music our region has to offer,” said Mayor Jared M. Kraham. “Since its start in 2015, Porchfest has become a defining event for Binghamton and what makes it a great place to live, from a flourishing arts and culture scene to our vibrant neighborhoods. Thank you to festival director Chris Bodnarczuk, his staff and all the volunteers who work with the City of Binghamton to bring Porchfest to our community.”

Binghamton’s porch fest is community run and is modeled after a community festival hosted by the residents of Ithaca that began in 2007.