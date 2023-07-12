ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to come socialize over some sweet treats.

The annual ice cream social is taking place on July 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the fire station on Country Club Road in Endwell.

Tickets are $4 each or $15 for four. Included with the purchase of a ticket is ice cream, a sundae bar, and a cupcake. Hot dogs, popcorn, pizza and drinks are available. There will also be tickets for raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

The fire trucks will be on display and those in attendance will be able to learn about fire safety and prevention.