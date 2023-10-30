CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With flurries in the forecast tonight, staff and volunteers were busy getting Greek Peak ready for the ski season this weekend.

Roughly 60 volunteers from Ski Patrol assisted staff with the annual glade cleaning day. There are 11 glades at Greek Peak that allow skiers and boarders to test their skills in wooded areas. The crews spent a few hours Saturday removing trees, limbs and underbrush.

Vice President of Operations Ayden Wilber says that although the glades aren’t subject to traditional grooming, they still need to be managed.

“We maintain it. We probably have some of the best glades in New York State. It’s awesome for our community here at Greek Peak. This is where all the powder stash is high for people to have good days,” said Wilber.

For their efforts, volunteers received a custom T-shirt and an after party with beer and barbecue.

Greek Peak is also still in the process of installing dozens of new snowmaking guns and other new infrastructure for making snow.