Announcement of 2020 Southern Tier Capacity Building Program

Binghamton, NY – The Community Foundation for South Central New York, Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, Steward W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, United Way of Broome County and New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON) are pleased to announce the 2020 Southern Tier Capacity Building Program. Launched in 2008, this Program is specifically focused on the management and governance needs of the nonprofit sector.

In carrying out their mission, nonprofits often confront a lack of resources available to invest in nonprofit management and governance.

Issues like finances, legal services, human resources, strategic planning, staff development, board retention and recruitment, and governance are often not given the resources and support that is required to assure the sustainability and viability of an organization.

This Program offers a mix of professional development and direct funding support to help strengthen nonprofits’ business management and governance operations. This program is intended to measurably improve the governance and management operations of qualifying 501(c)3 charitable nonprofits.



As a part of the Southern Tier Capacity Building Program, a series of 6 free trainings are offered throughout the year.

The first three trainings for 2020 have been confirmed and are being announced. The first training Collaboration for Nonprofits: Defining and Making It Happen is set for April 7th at 9am, and registration is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-for-nonprofits-defining-and-making-it-happen-binghamton-registration-98445923407 .

The second training, Nonprofit Lifecyle: Legal Requirements From Start Up to Shutdown, is scheduled for May 9th at 9:30am. Registration is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nonprofit-lifecyle-legal-requirements-from-start-up-to-shutdown-binghamton-registration-98458178061 .

The third training, Nonprofit Board Recruitment and Retention: Tips and Tools and Panel Discussion, is set for June 17th at 9:30am. This session features a panel of Broome Leadership Institute graduates. Registration is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nonprofit-board-recruitment-and-retention-tips-and-tools-and-panel-discussion-binghamton-registration-98460980443 . The online registration offers more information on each training.



Nonprofits who have a Board Member attend any two 2020 trainings will qualify to apply for the Southern Tier Capacity Building Mini-Grant Program, as well as special assessment or strategic planning support offered directly by the New York Council of Nonprofits.

Grant awards range in amount with a maximum of $2,000 per nonprofit applicant. Grants will be awarded competitively to qualifying nonprofits with approved project activities. Grant criteria are available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/12UOkviNbI-lnmj6QgfWG8w9PiEdO6hC9/view . The Mini-Grant Program and special assistance are supported by United Way of Broome County, The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, The Community Foundation for South Central New York, and Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation.