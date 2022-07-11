EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – A local animal shelter is set to expand its grooming services to raise money to fund the care and treatment of its adoptable pets.

On July 13th, Animal Care Sanctuary is launching its cat and dog grooming services in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, just southwest of Sayre.

Grooming packages include brushing, ear cleanings, baths, nail trimmings, haircuts, teeth brushing, and more.

Discounts are offered for animals under 7 months old and basic packages start at $30 for small dogs and $35 for short-haired cats.

To schedule an appointment call 570.596.2200 ext. 203.