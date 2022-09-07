HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville is thanking local heroes this weekend.

On September 10th and 11th, the park will host it’s annual Hero Appreciation Days where police, firefighters, EMS workers, doctors, nurses, and military members will be offered free admission.

According to the park, this event is Animal Adventure’s way of saying thank you for their dedication and selflessness to protect and serve our great community.

Heroes should simply present a badge or valid employment ID upon entry to receive free admission.

The park will be open on these two days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.