HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – As the last of the snow melts and the warm weather approaches, Animal Adventure Park is finally opening for its 10th season. On opening day, Wednesday April 27 at 10 a.m., Animal Adventure Park will debut its newest addition: the majestic and magnificent snow leopard!

Tapir, naked mole rats, reptile and aviary exhibits are just a few of the newest additions that are in the works for this season. New encounters will also debut this year as well as getting a unique and authentic opportunity to see what it takes to be a zookeeper through their new “VIP Keeper for a Day

Experience”.

“Opening Day is truly just the beginning of the excitement that’s to be announced this season!” says Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park.

For more information to see what else Animal Adventure Park has planned for this season you can head to their website: https://theanimaladventurepark.com/Page/home