HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some call it the surest sign of Spring in Broome County, and no, not the warm weather, but the first day of the season at Animal Adventure Park and Preserve.

Today was the earliest that Animal Adventure has ever opened entering its 11th season.

Just last week, the park debuted three new female lion cubs who will be on exhibit later in the season.

Plus, owner Jordan Patch says that in June, the park will house the critically endangered cheetah on exhibit as well.

Director of Communications Kerry Gallagher says that the animal encounters are always changing, so visitors never get the same experience twice.

“Every experience is different. And the time of year is going to play a role in that. Also, the time of day with the animals. You’re going to see different activity when the park opens compared to when it closes. So, its really never, oh, I’ve been to Animal Adventure before. No, every experience is different, every year is different, we’re always making it bigger and better.”

Patch says that in the coming weeks, the park will welcome a young female giraffe who will likely propagate and have babies.

The park is open daily from 10 to 5 with last admissions at 4, and 3 at the preserve.

You can find a complete list of events, including Mermaid Days, and Low Sensory Mornings at theanimaladventurepark.com.