BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Animal lovers from across the country made their way to Harpursville today to be among the first to visit Animal Adventure Park in 2019.

Animal Adventure began its 7th season this morning, marking the earliest opening in the park's history.

Guests were extremely eager to see the famous Giraffe mother April and get their first in-person glimpse of her youngest calf Azizi.

Visitors were also excited about the new giraffe barn and encounter deck home to Tajiri and his female companion.

Guests were in attendance from many different states, one saying she's been sick but she knew seeing the giraffes would be her medicine.

Owner Jordan Patch says it's stories like that, that make Animal Adventure so special. "The fact that we're not just impacting the guests that are physically here at the park but we're also educating them and providing a source of entertainment. For some even assistance with grief and emotional issues and things like that, it's remarkable. We put a small giraffe cam up in a barn a few years ago and it's turned into something no one could've anticipated."

This year, the park will be offering up-close private encounters with sloths, otters, and a variety of Aussie species.

Animal Adventure also worked to make the guest experience more comfortable by adding new restrooms and concession areas with healthy food options.