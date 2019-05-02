An Owego student is killed in a train accident
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Owego community is reeling after the unexpected loss of one of its students.
At close to 3 pm yesterday, Owego Police responded to a report of a pedestrian-train accident on the railroad tracks at South Depot Street near State Street.
An investigation revealed that 17 year-old Kyle Davis was heading eastbound on the Southside railway when he was struck by a train.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Owego-Apalachin School District says in a statement that it is deeply saddened after hearing about a loss to the school community.
The district has deployed a Crisis Intervention Team to help with the counseling needs of students, parents and staff.