BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Owego community is reeling after the unexpected loss of one of its students.

At close to 3 pm yesterday, Owego Police responded to a report of a pedestrian-train accident on the railroad tracks at South Depot Street near State Street.

An investigation revealed that 17 year-old Kyle Davis was heading eastbound on the Southside railway when he was struck by a train.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Owego-Apalachin School District says in a statement that it is deeply saddened after hearing about a loss to the school community.

The district has deployed a Crisis Intervention Team to help with the counseling needs of students, parents and staff.

