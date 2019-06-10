TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT) - An Owego man has been charged with the murder of his 8 month-old daughter.

25 year-old Cody Franciscovich is charged with the first degree murder of his 8 month old daughter Ruby Franciscovich.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday police received a call to check on the welfare of Ruby who had gone missing from the Deep Well Motel located on Route 17C in Tioga where the family had been staying.

Just before 8am, police received a call that just west of the motel on 17C there was naked man who turned out to be Franciscovich.

After being taken in for questioning, he directed police to a pond behind St.Patrick's cemetery on Route 17C where Ruby's body was found face down.

Police retrieved the body and attempted CPR before she was rushed to Wilson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

State Police Captain Scott Heggelke would not say what they thought the motive was.

"Right now we feel we have the person in custody who is responsible. Again it's an active investigation and any other evidence that is uncovered we will discuss it with District Attorney Martin and if it's warranted charges would be waived."

Franciscovich had been living at the motel with Ruby and Ruby's mother for a couple months.

Heggelke says it was the mother that was concerned and had someone call the police to in regards to Ruby's whereabouts.

Child protective services has been involved as Ruby had two siblings ages 2 and 4 that are now under the care of another family member.



RELATED HEADLINE: NEWS CONFERENCE 2 PM: Tioga Infant Death

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone