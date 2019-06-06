BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - An elementary school united to help kids in need get their room to heal.

Windsor's C.R. Weeks Elementary presented A Room To Heal with a $1,200 donation at their Character Kingdom assembly.

A Room to Heal works to create calming, peaceful and uplifting environments in the homes of children battling serious illnesses.

The school's student council led a donation drive that included a spaghetti dinner which raised 618 dollars.

Then C.R. Weeks' parent-teacher organization matched that amount.

Student Council President Addyson Gearino and Vice President Dylan Newman say it felt good to raise money for a cause that does such great things.

"Because they could be feeling down. When she was talking to us before she said when we're waiting there for the kids to come, and we see their faces, and they're sad but then get so excited when they see their room all done how they love it."

Dylan Newman Student Council Vice-President says "To come in the room and you see it and your eyes just burst from excitement."

Officials at the school say they'll look to do it again next year by possibly helping out another charitable organization.

