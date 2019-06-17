BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - An early morning fire damaged a beverage store on Main Street in Binghamton, not far from the Johnson City line.

A blaze at the Beer Depot was reported at 12:41 AM, both by alarms in the building and passersby who saw thick smoke billowing out the front and rear of the building.

No one was inside the building at the time and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

A sprinkler system helped to keep it from spreading to the adjacent Lane's Liquor Store, although that building did suffer smoke damage.

Fire officials say they believe they have narrowed down the cause, which does not appear to be suspicious, but need to await a visit tomorrow by investigators from the News State Department of Ag and Markets, before officially releasing a cause.

