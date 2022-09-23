BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Each year, State Senator Fred Akshar recognizes a local woman who has gone above-and-beyond to better Greater Binghamton.

Amy Howard, is the CEO at ACHIEVE, and this year’s 52nd District Woman of Distinction.

Under Howard’s leadership, ACHIEVE underwent an 11 thousand square foot renovation and developed its adult social program.

She holds a master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University, and has served on several community boards of directors, including South Central New York’s Women’s Fund Leadership Committee and UHS.

Howard said, “Our accomplishments and our achievements are the result of everyone, all of the employees. Knowing what their part is, understanding what the shared vision is and what the goal is. And everyone doing their part across the organization, that’s how we achieve, here at ACHIEVE and have the success that we do.”

ACHIEVE provides various support and services to over 2,200 residents, while advocating for a better quality of life and independence of people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Howard said she is humbled to be grouped alongside the women that have received this recognition before her.