BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association is inviting the disability community to its latest event as it assists with access to local and statewide services.

The organization is hosting its Living with Disabilities in New York State workshop on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Presenters from the Office for New Americans, Division of Human Rights, and Office for People with Developmental will be in attendance to help guests understand their rights.

Topics covered during the event will include:

The different types of disabilities

Laws that protect the rights of people with disabilities

Protection for immigrants with disabilities

Services and resources offered in N.Y. for people with disabilities

For more information on the center and its upcoming events, visit americancivic.com.

The American Civic association is located at 131 Front Street in Binghamton.