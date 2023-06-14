BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WGBH) The American Civic Association is celebrating World Refugee Day with a family fun run at Otsiningo Park on June 20th.

The run is being held to show support for those who have been displaced from their homes.

The Yada Yadas band will be performing and there will be many kid friendly activites. Local organizations will also be there to provide information on resources and services.

Admission to the run is free.

Call (607) 723-9419 if you would like to attend and are in need of transportation services.