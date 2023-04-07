BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 28th, 38-year-old Jeremiah Raub was arrested and charged with arson and the murder of 17-year-old Jeffrey Aissa.

Aissa was killed in a 2011 Milford Street house fire that Raub allegedly set.

Today, Raub was released on $150,000 cash bail following a hearing in Broome County Court.

He was placed on Broome County Probation’s Pre-Trial Release Program.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, a condition of Raub’s release was that he wear a GPS ankle monitor.

His next court date is scheduled for May 15th at 9 a.m.