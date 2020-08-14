All-Star Golf benefits CHOW

BINGHAMTON, NY – Finally, CHOW will be receiving enough money to give 50,000 meals to those who are battling hunger.

The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse will get the final 10 thousand dollar donation as a result of the All-Star Golf Tournament.

In all of 2019, the non-profit donated a little over 2 million meals.

Since the virus hit the US in late March to the end of June, which is 3 and a half months, they have given out 1.2 million meals.

They could give out 2.5 million meals by the end of the year.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says this donation could not have come at a better time.

“I think it shows the commitment that Security Mutual has to the community to, despite the pandemic and the situation we’re in, to push through because they felt it was necessary to give these organizations, including ours, these funds and raise the funds for what we do,” says Aylesworth.

Aylesworth says the money allows CHOW to buy food for their emergency food boxes, which would be filled and sent to those in need as soon as possible.

The Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star Golf Tournament will be held September 3rd from The Links at Hiawatha Landing.

Anyone who would like to provide sponsorship for the event can visit AllStar-Golf.com.