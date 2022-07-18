BINGHAMTON, NY, (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton Fire Department volunteer was selected as New York State’s most recent Little Hero.

The Little Hero Award recognizes children in New York State who have made contributions to their community.

Today, Senator Fred Akshar awarded local nine-year-old, Connor Race, with a New York State Commendation Award.

Connor’s participation with the department includes completing the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which consists of climbing one hundred and ten flights of steps to honor the fire fighters and first responders who lost their lives on September 11th.

He also helps around the station with different procedures including routine safety and equipment checks.

Despite his struggle with Apraxia, a type of speech disorder, Connor’s father, Jamie Race says he has come a long way.

“He is more outgoing, speaks a lot more to the guys in the department and the ladies we have in our department,” says Race. “Jokes around with them and has a good time with them. I remember when he first started he was very shy, he wouldn’t shake hands or nothing like that. Now he does it.”

Connor says that his favorite part about the station is the fun and that one day he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a fireman.