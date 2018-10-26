BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - State Senator Fred Akshar also had some new equipment for a pair of local police departments.

Through $90,000 in grants secured by Akshar, the Endicott and Vestal Police were able to purchase body cameras.

The cameras are always on and rolling footage with the officers having control over when the camera starts to record and save footage.

The previous 30 seconds before activation will also be able to be retrieved.

Vestal Lieutenant Christopher Streno says the cams will help with the prosecution of cases, officer safety, along with transparency and accountability.

"It's going to give a real life account in many instances to encounters. It's going to kind of help get away from false narratives and misinformation that may be out there. I think that's going to work well for the community and the police department in the long run," Streno says.

Both departments got enough cameras for every officer.

Endicott Police got 25 cameras while Vestal Police are purchasing 40 which include a couple used specifically for DUI stops.

Officers in both departments have already begun using them.