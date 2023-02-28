VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A BU African dance and music class performed for Vestal students in honor of Black History Month.

The Assistant Professor of Ethnomusicology and Dance at Binghamton University, Samuel Nyamuame has two kids, Ethan and Ellis, who attend African Road Elementary.

The kids convinced Principal Meghan Stenta to let their father’s class visit the school to have a drum circle and dance session.

Nyamuame started with a brief history of Black History Month, as well as history of his own heritage from Ghana.

Despite being at 9 a.m. Stenta says that the group got the entire school, including the faculty, up on stage and dancing.

“It’s wonderful to have such energy and excitement to celebrate Black History Month as a school, together in our auditorium. And having all of the students participate in such an exciting dance and celebration has been something really meaningful and important to our students and staff.”

Ethan and Ellis were a part of the drum circle, and their classmates were very excited to see them present the flag of Ghana.

There were several dozen BU students on stage, including dancers, vocalists, and drummers.