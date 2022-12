December 29th – Meet Lemongrass!

Lemongrass is an 6 month-old spayed female cat.

Lemongrass is a sweet, petite little girl.

She’s just the most affectionate thing ever.

Lemongrass loves to get belly rubs,pets,play andof course, get treats when she can.

If you’re interested in Lemongrass, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway