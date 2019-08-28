Activists demand Medicare for All at downtown rally

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A group of local activists are calling for a major change to our country’s health care system.

They held a rally outside Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s office in Binghamton’s Metro Center calling on him to support the Medicare for All Act.



The bill would expand the current Medicare system to provide comprehensive health care to everyone.



Chair of Broome Residents for Medicare for All Christine Niskanen says there’s too many stories of people losing loved ones because they can’t afford health care.

“Health Care is a human right not a privilege. And in our country its a privilege because if you have money you can get decent health care and if you don’t you can’t get health care.People have to realize this is a life or death issue because people die every year form not having access to good health care,” says Niskanen.

Brindisi is opposed to Medicare for All but acknowledges that there are serious problems with the current health care system.



He says he wants to work toward solutions that can get passed now, with Democrats and Republicans, that can bring costs down, expand coverage, and protect people with pre-existing conditions.