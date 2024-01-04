NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Achieve New York is expanding its footprint in Norwich and undergoing millions of dollars’ worth of renovations.

Achieve is opening a new facility on East Main Street in Norwich called ‘New Beginnings’.

The 24,000 square foot site is receiving $4.6 million dollars’ worth of renovations. Including creating an activity center, a clinical services space, a nursing station, community center, improved accessibility, plus, a cafe and kitchen.

Achieve currently operates another facility on County Club Road in Norwich.

The CEO, Amy Howard says that once the renovations are complete, the organization’s day habilitation program will transition into the new space.

“The many individuals that we support, really desire to be an active participant and active contributor in their community. And being that the program is now in Downtown Norwich, this will allow people to be able to frequent local restaurants, to have meaningful connections and relations with the other residents and folks around town,” said Howard.

Howard says that Achieve’s goal is to turn the kitchen and cafe, into a fully operational business, where individuals with disabilities can get hands-on job experience.

She says that construction should be completed in the next couple of weeks, and that she hopes to move into the building in March, with an official ribbon cutting planned for April.