BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A world-renowned prosthetist and creator of the first ever prosthetic dolphin tail visited Greater Binghamton last week.

Winter, a bottlenose dolphin, lost her tail at 3 months old when she found herself caught in a crab trap.

Prosthetist Kevin Carroll and a colleague saved the dolphin by creating a prosthetic tail fluke for her.

The story inspired the movie Dolphin Tale which shows Winter's journey through life with her new tail, with Morgan Freeman portraying Carroll.

Carroll came to Hanger Clinic in Westover to see patients and talk with them about all that artificial limbs have to offer.

He says that with new technology almost anything is possible.

Carroll says "I think to myself, we put arms and legs on people so why not put a tail on a dolphin. I reached out to the aquarium and before we knew it, here we are building prosthetics for a dolphin."

A new gel material was developed in the process of creating the artificial tail that is now benefiting human amputee patients worldwide.

