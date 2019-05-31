BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Vestal man is dead after a one-car accident at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to Vestal Police, 66 year-old Lanny Sullivan crashed in a field near Ridge Road and Castleman Road.

An 8-year-old passenger in the car suffered only minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating, however, they believe Sullivan may have experienced a medical emergency while driving.

---------------------------------------------------------

