BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Vestal man has been charged with fentanyl possession.

Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided 713 Pickwick Drive on Tuesday and allegedly found 20 grams of Fentanyl, some marijuana, drug scales, packaging materials, and over 1 thousand dollars in possible drug sale earnings.

Police arrested 29 year old Bienvenido Aponte.

A woman at the home told NewsChannel 34 that Aponte does not live at the address, however police listed his residence as Pickwick Drive.

