BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A local boy who has battled his whole life is seeing his wish come true.

8 year-old Kailik Simpson, a student at Union Endicott's T.J. Watson Elementary, was born with a congenital heart condition.

He has had 4 open heart procedures with more to come.

Bringing some relief to what has been a tough battle is Make-A-Wish of Central New York.

The organization has granted Kailik's wish and is sending him and his family to Disney World.

Kailik was absolutely thrilled and in complete shock today to learn he'd be heading to Disney for the first time.

His mother Tanaya says she's happy her son gets to see his wish come true and Kailik shared what he's excited to see at Disney.

"It was very overwhelming. You always see the commercials you know oh we're going to grant this wish and it's like I wish that could happen for me someday. And a wonderful doctor actually gave my son the opportunity to get a wish and Make A Wish is so awesome to actually grant it and I'm so excited."

Kailik Simpson says "All the new things that they have plus I love Mickey."

Kailik says his focus upon his arrival to Disney World is meeting Mickey Mouse himself.

Wish Granter Debbie Kasson who works in the school district says when they started the process it was very clear what he wanted.

She says doing a reveal like this in front of the whole school is always a heart warming event.

Granters say "It's really exciting we've been very excited. I actually work for the Union Endicott School District. So I've been in TJ Watson it's a wonderful little community school. We were so excited to be able to take this on and be able to reveal Kailik's wish in front of this great community."

Kasson says Make-A-Wish of Central New York currently has 150 wishes in their queue.

She says last year they granted 65 which was the most the organization has done in its 34 year history.