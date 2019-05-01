UNION ENDICOTT, N.Y. - A Union Endicott senior has emerged as a finalist for a prestigious national scholarship.

Jared Welch has been announced as a semi-finalist for the national Presidential Scholars program.

Each year, up to 161 students are selected out of thousands of submissions as Presidential Scholars for their excellence in academic achievement.

Welch is in the top five in his class and takes part in a variety of extracurriculars including the BOCES New Visions program.

Through New Visions, he has interned with companies such as Lockheed Martin, BAE and IBM.

Welch says it was absolutely an honor finding out he was nominated.

"It was a lot. College has been rough over the last few months trying to find the right fit exactly where I want to go exactly what I want to do it's a lot of pressure on a student that I didn't imagine. It was kind of the last blessing in a long line of blessings for the past month. It's just been a relief, it's been an honor, and overall a blessing."

As of now, Welch is planning on attending Syracuse University majoring in electrical engineering.

He will find out within the next couple of weeks if he's been selected as a Presidential Scholar.

