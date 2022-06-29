NINEVEH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Nineveh Country Store customer went home with over $9,000 yesterday after buying a TAKE 5 MIDDAY lottery for only $1.

Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39, hoping to match their chosen numbers with all five drawn to earn the jackpot. Given the game’s pari-mutuel basis, prize amounts vary between drawings which are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Nineveh’s winner was one of two in New York to obtain the first prize which receives 20 percent of the prize pool. The taxed portion of the winner’s cash contributed to the $3.59 billion allocated to support education in New York State, says the New York Lottery.