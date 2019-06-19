A Senior Picnic was held at SUNY Broome

Seniors one again were gathered at SUNY Broome for a day filled with food, fun and information.

The annual Senior Picnic and Fun Fest was held at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

The day featured plenty of food, games, cooking demonstrations, document shredding, live music, and over 50 vendors on site to provide information about resources in the community.

Broome County Office for Aging Director Lisa Schuhle says for over 40 years seniors in the area have looked forward to the annual event.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and meet old friends, meet new friends. The information you can get in the ice rink with all the vendors is invaluable. They enjoy it, we got lots of entertainment and if you’re not here this year we encourage you to come out next year.”

The Broome County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the event to have a medication drop-off where seniors could safely dispose of their unused prescription medication.

