A production set in Binghamton, “Stationed at Home” preps for debut

An upcoming film in the midst of production is ready to showcase Binghamton.

A fundraiser featuring a teaser of the movie “Stationed at Home” was held at Social on State last week.

Set in Binghamton, “Stationed at Home” takes place on Christmas Eve 1998 and follows a cab driver as he awaits the sight of the International Space Station which will pass overhead at midnight.

Director Daniel Masciari says it’s funny tale that inspires hope about a group of misfits trying to understand the meaning of a home.

A native of Boston and an Ithaca College graduate, Masciari says Binghamton was just the perfect fit for this film.

“I’d seen the international space station up above with one of my friends who is obsessed with it. I just started getting the story idea and what it’d be like to have a story based around an area like Binghamton that has such a rich industrious history. Also an area with such a specific mood and beauty to the architecture. Everything just flew, so much magic.”

Some places around town used as sets include Chris’s Diner, The Belmar and Patty’s Place.

He says he expects the movie to be completed in the Spring of 2020 and will hold the premiere somewhere in Binghamton.

For more information or to donate to the production visit StationedatHome.com

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone