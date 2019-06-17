A plane crashes near Endicott’s Tri Cities Airport; pilot identified

UPDATE (0620/2019) — Endicott Police have released the name of the man who died in yesterday’s plane crash.

77 year-old Russell Darrow of Brackney was flying a single engine Trella T-21 aircraft when he had his fatal accident on the Norfolk Southern Railroad between Industrial Park boulevard and Airport Road.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s database, Darrow’s second class medical certificate expired in 1993, which would make him ineligible to fly.

Broome County Emergency Services responded to a fatal plane crash in Endicott this morning.

Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey says EMS received a call just after 11 a.m for a plane crash near the Tri-Cities Airport.

The plane landed on the northern side of the Norfolk Southern Railroad between Industrial Park Boulevard and Airport Road.

One male pilot was found deceased, his name is being withheld while police attempt to contact his next-of-kin.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

Garey says there is no environmental concern as a result of the crash.

