A multiple-vehicle accident leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

TIOGA COUNTY - An accident involving 2 cars and a motorcycle has left 1 person dead and 3 injured.

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says that at around 5 pm on Sunday, a vehicle traveling east on Route 79 in the Town of Richford, crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle and another car heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle, 77-year-old Robert Spaulding of Ithaca, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other 2 drivers and a passenger in the westbound car were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Tioga Sheriff's Office did not identify the driver of the eastbound vehicle nor whether he or she is facing any charges.

