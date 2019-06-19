A man gets for 30 years for shipping drugs to Broome County

by: Victoria Gottlieb

An Arizona man is going to prison for 30 years for shipping drugs to Broome County.

44 year-old Alonzo Harris was convicted by a jury in October of 2018 on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Harris used the U-S Postal Service to send 50 large packages of methamphetamine from Phoenix to our area where his local co-conspirators distributed the drugs.

Harris was arrested along with 9 co-defendants, all of whom pled guilty, as part of a multi-agency investigation dubbed Operation Hailstorm.

He was ordered to forfeit over 870 thousand dollars in drug sale proceeds.

