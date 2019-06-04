A Maine Endwell High School Artist’s work is brought to life

A Maine Endwell High School Artist is having her work brought to life.

Senior Audrey Higgins’ painting titled “Folded” has been chosen as a piece to be the inspiration for a featured performance in the KNOW Theatre’s 15th Annual Playwright’s and Artists Festival.

The play will be produced and then performed in November where Audrey will join the cast and crew to discuss her art after the show.

She says much of her art focuses on the vulnerability of men because it is an overlooked topic.

“Folded” was one of 3 pieces selected out of hundreds of submissions.

Higgins says the craziest part was they found the painting in a gallery and came to her.

“I am just shocked honestly that they reached out to me, specifically that they reached out to me. I am really excited to see what they do I am anticipating it. The main feeling that I feel is very honored and very grateful.”

Folded has won several awards including a Gold Key in the New York/Pennsylvania Scholastic Art Awards Program and the “Best Use of Medium” in the Broome County High Schools Emerging Artists Competition.

Higgins says she will be studying art next year at SUNY Broome and plans on finding a career that will have her working in art for the rest of her life.

