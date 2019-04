BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A driver for Lyft has been arrested for drunk driving and possession of marijuana.

New York State Police say 35-year-old Robert Cole of Binghamton was on his way to pick up passengers at 4 a.m. on Friday morning when he crashed his vehicle, tipping it over onto its side.

Police say Cole was uninjured and registered a 0.11 on a breathalyzer test.