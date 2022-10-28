VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of our area’s claim to fame is Dick’s Sporting Goods, and to continue its support of its hometown, Dick’s has opened a new facility in Vestal.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store at the Parkway Plaza in Vestal kicked off its 3 day grand opening celebration today.

The first 100 adults in line tomorrow and Sunday will receive a free mystery gift card.

The company says that the warehouse is a one-stop shop featuring various styles and top brands up to 70 percent off the retail price.

Each week, the store will offer markdowns on different brands.

You can visit the warehouse at 3120 Vestal Parkway East, Unit 6.