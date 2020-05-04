A local hotel is offering free rooms to healthcare workers

VESTAL, NY – A local hotel is doing what it can to make the lives of medical workers a bit easier as they battle the virus.

The Tru by Hilton Hotel on the Vestal Parkway is giving away free rooms to medical professionals who would rather not stay at home and risk infecting their families with the virus.

The offer is open to anyone currently working in medical facilities in and around Greater Binghamton, like doctors, nurses, and others.

General Manager Kristen Fata says sometimes it’s difficult to figure out ways to give back, especially during a global crisis.

“There are so many areas in need of assistance. One of the easiest ways for us to give back to our community and to those fighting on the front lines is to offer that complementary room. We are so glad that our owners have taken that to heart,” says Fata.

Police, EMS, and other essential workers also have discounted rooms available at Fairfield by Marriott, also in Vestal.

The hotel has also undergone some changes, including sanitizing the room when people leave the hotel.