BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A local hangout for musicians and artists is looking for a new home.

Ave DIY, located on Avenue D in Johnson City, is an all-ages, drug and alcohol free space for local bands.

It says it's being forced to move because it can't afford an increase in the rent.

Ave DIY has individual studios that it rents to bands and that income covers 80 to 90 percent of its rent, with the remaining money comes from renting the space out for live music shows and art events.

Financial and Building Manager Paul Ghilardi says that while the space attracts punk rockers and speed metal enthusiasts, they also cater to other musical genres like rap, hip hop and heavy metal.

Ghilardi says he's determined to find another space for starving artists to pursue their craft.

"Unfortunately this is the logistics of the situation and we will try and make it happen elsewhere. It's going to happen, we are just going to have to find the right building."

Ave DIY is searching for a spot with 5 to 7 studios or a large warehouse space where they can build out the studios.

To help raise money for a new location, a rummage sale will take place this Saturday from noon until 6 followed by a fundraising concert featuring a variety of bands from 5 until 10.

Ave DIY, which opened in September 2017, plans to close on July 15th.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone