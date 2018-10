Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Luciana Atkins, a 6th grader at St. James School in Johnson City, looks into the space in the altar of the neighboring St. James Church where a prayer capsule has been placed.

During a mass today, students delivered their written prayer intentions to be sealed beneath the marble.

The church will soon move its tabernacle, which holds the Blessed Sacrament, to the altar covering the spot where the prayer capsule is entombed.